Dr. Ivan Emke has been appointed vice-president (Grenfell Campus) pro tempore.

The Board of Regents approved his appointment effective May 1, 2017, until Dec. 31, 2017, or when a new vice-president (Grenfell Campus) is appointed.

Numerous appointments

Dr. Emke will move into the role following Dr. Mary Bluechardt’s departure. She has accepted an appointment as president, Mount Saint Vincent University.

Since November 2015, Dr. Emke has been associate vice-president (Grenfell Campus) research pro tempore, a position that he held from 2009-11. He is also the facilitator for internationalization and associate professor, social/cultural studies. He joined Grenfell Campus in 1993.

Some of his administrative appointments over the years have included head of division of science, chair of social/cultural studies, and member of the Research Ethics Board, Academic Planning Committee and Promotion and Tenure Committee. He is also an elected member of Memorial University’s Senate.

Number of initiatives

Some initiatives at Grenfell supported by Dr. Emke include the following:

Led the growth of research initiatives at Grenfell Campus and has been championing Grenfell’s research contributions to agriculture and food security issues in the region and the province

Oversaw the successful restructuring of Grenfell’s Research Office

Working with College of the North Atlantic for a closer collaboration between researchers from Grenfell and College of the North Atlantic

In collaboration with relevant staff, working to increase the number of incoming and outgoing exchange students

Ongoing facilitation of major partnerships with funders and stakeholders

Facilitating partnerships and MOUs with universities around the world

His research focuses on two main areas: persistence and change in rural communities (with a particular interest in community media, especially community radio in Canada and Latin America); and cultural aspects of death and dying (focusing on the modern funeral industry).