Water issues

Water supply issues on the St. John’s campus have affected the Core Science Facility, Engineering (S.J. Carew) and Earth Sciences (Alexander Murray.) Those buildings will be closed until 4 p.m., with a further update at that time. Classes and labs will be cancelled. Employees should check with their supervisors around work from home.

Occupants of adjacent buildings, including the Health Sciences Centre, Faculty of Medicine, and all buildings east of C-CORE, can expect fluctuations in water pressure and discoloured water. Please do not drink or use discoloured water.