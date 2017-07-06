Water main break

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

In order to facilitate repair work to the water main leak at the Core Science work site, Arctic Avenue between Morrissey Drive and Sandpit Drive, is closing effective immediately.

An update will be provided at 3 p.m.

Alternate parking

Kerwin Place will be unavailable during this closure. Vehicles currently parked in the Earth Sciences building parking lot will be able to exit, but not return to the parking area. Alternate parking during this repair is available in the parking garage accessible via Clinch and Arctic Avenue. Exiting vehicles will only permitted to turn east.

Vehicles in parking areas around the Engineering building and NRC can exit through the back of the lots and continue to Sandpit Road. Co-operation during this repair work is appreciated.

As water is restored to the Earth Sciences building and the University Centre, some water discolouration and air may be noticed in the lines. Please run taps until water runs clear.