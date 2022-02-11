Campus and Community

By Mandy Cook

Today, Feb. 11, is the seventh International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

It’s a day to recognize the important role women and girls play in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to promote full and equal access to participation of women and girls in science. Despite their significant progress towards participation in STEM higher education, women and girls are still under-represented in the field.

Recognizing the role of women and girls in accelerating progress towards the United Nations Sustainability Development Goal No. 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, this year’s focus is on the theme Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us.

Many of this year’s slate of Memorial women scientists are studying, researching and teaching on the subject of water. Meet them below, keep an eye out for them on Memorial’s social channels today and happy International Day of Women and Girls in Science!