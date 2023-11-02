We remember

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Please join the Memorial University community for a ceremony of remembrance to commemorate those who lost their lives during active service in the First World War and subsequent conflicts.

The St. John’s campus will hold its ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m., in the D.F. Cook Recital Hall, School of Music. You can find the livestream of the ceremony from the School of Music on Memorial’s main page.

Grenfell Campus will hold its ceremony on Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Danger Tree Memorial site.

The Marine Institute will hold its ceremony on Friday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Merchant Navy Memorial at the institute’s Ridge Road campus.

Everyone is welcome.