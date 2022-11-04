We remember

 Go to page content

Memorial community coming together for Ceremony of Remembrance

Nov. 4, 2022

By Memorial University

For one hour.

Of one day. In one year. Remember.

Three campuses

Please join the Memorial University community for a Ceremony of Remembrance to commemorate those who lost their lives during active service in the First World War and subsequent conflicts.

Grenfell Campus will hold its ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Danger Tree site.

The Marine Institute will hold its ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Merchant Navy Memorial.

The St. John’s campus will hold its ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., at the D.F. Cook Recital Hall, School of Music.

Everyone is welcome.

