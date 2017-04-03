Weather closure

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University’s St. John’s and Marine Institute campuses are closed for the morning for all faculty, staff and students.

The Memorial University Childcare Centre is also closed. A further announcement will be made at 10 a.m. regarding classes and activities beginning at 12:30 p.m. Listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

All classes are cancelled this morning, some of which may include in-class evaluations (such as oral exams, presentations and lab exams). These evaluations will be rescheduled by your instructor. Please refer to D2L or the contact information for your instructor provided in the syllabus. Students with previous arrangements made through the Blundon Centre should contact the Blundon Centre (blundon@mun.ca).

Should you have a conflict with your rescheduled exam time, please contact your instructor.

To receive campus closure information directly on your phone, download MUN Safe for Apple and Android devices. Users should opt for push notifications, ensuring that they will receive alerts directly on their phone. For more information, please visit https://gazette.mun.ca/campus-and-community/mun-safe/.

To download the app, please visit http://apparmor.com/clients/mun.ca/ or search MUN Safe in the app store of your Apple or Android device.