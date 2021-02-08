 Go to page content

Weather closure: Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 update

All St. John's campuses closed for the remainder of the day

Campus and Community

Feb. 8, 2021

Due to inclement weather, buildings at the St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses are closed for the remainder of the day. Regularly scheduled on-campus classes and activities are cancelled. The Childcare Centre is closed.

Students and instructors will be able to access their remote and online classes via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. Please check Brightspace course shells for updates.

Staff should follow the usual snow day process for their unit. Employees with questions or concerns should contact their supervisor.

For the latest information, download the MUN Safe app, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

