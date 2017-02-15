Weather closure

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Due to inclement weather, the St. John’s and Marine Institute campuses are closed for the remainder of the day (Feb. 15) for all faculty, staff and students.

Evening classes and other activities are cancelled.

To receive campus closure information directly on your phone, download MUN Safe for Apple and Android devices. Users should opt for push notifications, ensuring that they will receive alerts directly on their phone. For more information, please visit https://gazette.mun.ca/campus-and-community/mun-safe/.

To download the app, please visit http://apparmor.com/clients/mun.ca/ or search MUN Safe in the app store of your Apple or Android device.