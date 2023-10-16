 Go to page content

Whale of a Day

Memorial University holds second annual ocean event

Campus and Community

Oct. 16, 2023

On Saturday, Oct. 28, everyone is invited to Memorial University’s second open house event under the famous blue whale on the St. John’s campus.

Come learn the story of the majestic blue whale skeleton that hangs in the Core Science Facility at 45 Arctic Ave., take part in interactive learning opportunities and have lots of fun along the way.

Last year, more than 1,400 visitors stopped by for the inaugural event, as exhibitors from Grenfell Campus, Marine Institute and the St. John’s campus shared their wisdom about oceans — a vital part of Newfoundland and Labrador’s ecology and economy.

Lisa Browne (BA’91, MBA’93), Memorial’s vice-president (advancement and external relations), says the event, called Whale of a Day, showcases what makes Memorial unique.

“Forty per cent of all the research we do here at Memorial is oceans related and we want to contribute to taking care of our oceans in any way we can,” she said. “Whale of a Day is an opportunity to inspire families to come to the St. John’s campus to celebrate our province and its rich history with the ocean.”

Exhibitions for all ages

Some of the featured exhibits include the below.

  • Whale interpretation by the Department of Biology, including the story of the whale’s origin, from its time in the sea to where it hangs in the Core Science Facility
  • Touch tanks with the Ocean Sciences Centre
  • A virtual reality fast rescue boat simulator and equipment used in maritime emergencies
  • The Geo Centre’s Gardens of the Deep exhibit, featuring corals, sponges and fossilized sea creatures
  • A green screen photo booth that allows visitors to have their own encounters with the mammoth whale, by the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning
  • Robotics and STEM education from the Marine Institute

There will also be some clothing and more from the Memorial University Bookstore, being introduced at this year’s Whale of a Day.

There is no charge to attend. However, registration is required.

To ensure participants’ comfort, entrance to the event will be offered in staggered blocks. Registrants have the option to select from one of the entrance times below.

  • 9:30–10:30 a.m.  sensory hour (limited numbers)
  • 10:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
  • 12:15–2 p.m.
  • 2–4 p.m.

Visit here to register.

