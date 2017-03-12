Wind warning

Campus and Community

Update at 11:30 a.m.

The Field House and Aquarena remain closed this afternoon. Westerland Road also closed. Update at 4 p.m.

7:33 a.m.

High winds have forced the closure of the Field House and the Aquarena on the St. John’s campus.

Westerland Road was also closed Saturday afternoon and remains closed.

The wind ripped pieces of siding from the Field House and the blowing debris created a hazard. Crews must wait for the wind to subside before assessing and repairing the damage.

Pedestrians are also advised to avoid this area until repairs can be made.