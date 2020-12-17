Women’s forum recap

Campus and Community

Participants called a Dec. 15 forum for women and non-binary members of the Memorial community “energizing,” “emotional” and “inspiring.”

President Vianne Timmons hosted the virtual session and committed to creating more opportunities for conversations like this in the future.

Approximately 200 people tuned in and the wide-ranging discussion was guided by their questions and comments. Topics included childcare, workload, work-life balance and the documented and significant impact of COVID-19 on women and marginalized groups.

The video of the session in its entirety is available below.