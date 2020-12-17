 Go to page content

Women’s forum recap

Recording of forum now available

Campus and Community

Dec. 17, 2020

Participants called a  Dec. 15 forum for women and non-binary members of the Memorial community “energizing,” “emotional” and “inspiring.”

President Vianne Timmons hosted the virtual session and committed to creating more opportunities for conversations like this in the future.

Approximately 200 people tuned in and the wide-ranging discussion was guided by their questions and comments. Topics included childcare, workload, work-life balance and the documented and significant impact of COVID-19 on women and marginalized groups.

The video of the session in its entirety is available below.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dec. 17, 2020

The Journey

Addressing cultural safety in Indigenous cancer care

Student athletes at charity drive with festive signs

Dec. 16, 2020

Charity drive success

Memorial collects to give back

Dec. 16, 2020

Creative chemistry

Professors engage students by incorporating art into science

Dec. 16, 2020

Don’t stop the music

Better Breathing Choir (safely) sings through the pandemic

Dr. Octavia Dobre

Dec. 15, 2020

World recognition

Engineering researchers on the World’s Top 2% Scientists List

Dec. 15, 2020

Hidden talents

A yachtswoman, CHMR celebrity interviewer and Labrador chicken-keeper