Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial President Vianne Timmons is hosting a forum for women and non-binary members of the university community – students, faculty and staff – to discuss issues on campus and the impact of COVID-19 on women.

Join the conversation on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

How to attend

Members of the Memorial community who plan on attending this event should click this link to enrol in the course called “Women’s Forum.”

The link, which requires MUN Login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course site in Brightspace. This can be done at any point between now and the event start time.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, return to Brightspace prior to the 11:30 a.m. start time to join the event. There will be two options for joining the forum: a Webex link that will allow you to ask questions and join the conversation or a view-only YouTube stream for those who want to watch the event but not actively participate.

Please note that the Webex event is limited to 1,000 participants. If that number is reached, all additional attendees will be directed to the view-only stream.

Multiple ways to participate

As with previous town hall events, questions or comments can be submitted in advance via email to president@mun.ca or during the event using the Q&A feature.

Attendees will also have the option to appear on screen to share their perspective. During the event, attendees can let the moderator know they’d like to speak and, time permitting, their status will be changed from audience member to presenter while they speak to President Timmons.

To avail of this option, attendees must have their audio and video turned on. In the interest of time and ensuring we hear from as many participants as possible, we ask that anyone who comes on screen to speak keeps their remarks brief.

The event will be recorded and shared with the university community at a later date.

While the conversation is focused on women’s perspectives, men are welcome to attend.