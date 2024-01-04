Work continues to prepare for the return of in-person classes at Grenfell Campus

Campus and Community

We want to start by acknowledging the patience and cooperation from each faculty member, staff member and student in the last few days. We recognize this incident has interrupted your regular academic processes and we greatly appreciate your understanding as we navigate this incident.

Since the cybersecurity incident at Grenfell Campus was identified less than a week ago, teams in Corner Brook and St. John’s have been diligently working on multiple fronts to support the start of the winter 2024 semester. As previously announced, classes at Grenfell Campus (in person and remote) will begin on Monday, Jan. 8.

Grenfell vice-president Ian Sutherland has met with faculty, staff and students to keep them up-to-date on the situation and to listen to their concerns. These meetings will continue to share information and to collect feedback that will inform our short, medium and long-term planning.

Academic and business continuity planning to support instructors and students is critically important. We appreciate the feedback and continued collaboration of everyone as we navigate this challenging time together. We have been advised by our external cybersecurity experts that we will likely feel the impacts of this incident for at least a few weeks. Please know that we are doing everything we can to minimize these impacts and support your return to campus.

Priorities such as providing laptops for faculty and staff and securing internet and Wi-Fi hotspots are being addressed. To support the incredible team of Grenfell Campus IT professionals in their efforts, additional information technology (IT) personnel have arrived at Grenfell to assist with on-campus needs, while IT staff in St. John’s are also working with their colleagues to support the needs at Grenfell Campus.

Brightspace, the learning management system used to support online and in-person classes, was not impacted by this issue and remains active.

Almost half of all residence students have moved in, and work is underway to provide internet access for residence students as soon as possible. The Grove cafeteria is open and fully functional. Work is underway to provide payment terminals for credit and debit transactions in the campus bookstore and the Bursar’s Office. In the meantime, items can be purchased with cash.

Safely returning IT services will take time and the university recognizes the challenges created for all members of the Grenfell Campus community. Patience and willingness to collaborate to find workable solutions is appreciated.

Information has been posted to www.mun.ca/updates. That site will continue to be updated as new information is available. As we move forward, please know that your hard work and contributions are deeply appreciated.