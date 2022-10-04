 Go to page content

‘All roads lead to MUN’

A Q&A with the 2022 Alumna of the Year

Oct. 4, 2022

By Heidi Wicks

Dr. Lisa Barrett (B.Sc.(Hons.)’98, MD’05, PhD’09) has created a legacy of selflessness through her trailblazing work with infectious disease, thus making her an ideal choice for the 2022 Alumna of the Year.

In this Q&A with The Gazette, Dr. Barrett shares some of her fondest memories and lessons from her time at Memorial.

Heidi Wicks: Are there examples of instances during your time at Memorial that have remained with you?

Dr. Lisa Barrett: There are many things that make me think Memorial is special and different. When I was an undergraduate in biology, we were at a point when the way you train people to do biology was changing. It was a very organism-based program, and DNA and molecular was becoming super important. A group of the students got together from the biology society – at the time I was president – and we took some things to the professors and it was just incredible the way that they took a student voice around needs and wants and direction of learning, and really gave it credit and presence, and helped shape some of the ways that the faculty changed. I’ve been in many institutions that have student representation, but I was really inspired and I really always felt like it was a place where students had a real representation and voice. I was able to say, ‘If you organize yourself to be a leader, you can make an impact.’

HW: How did it become apparent that you wanted to focus on immunology?

LB: I was a high school student and I grew up in a rural cottage hospital. My mother was a nurse and then became the administrator. My dad had been an X-ray and lab technician. When you’re in a tiny town, you occasionally get pulled into the kitchen and make yourself busy while your parents were working. I had an opportunity in high school to do a co-op science program at Memorial. It was me and another student, and the person we were paired with was an immunologist, Dr. William Marshall. He taught us the scientific method in immunology. He kept us on for more work, and I became fascinated with the immune system and more about what we didn’t know than what we did know. Then I met this brand new HIV researcher, Dr. Mike Grant, who was coming to N.L. to do research, and then I never wanted to leave it. It continues to fascinate me to this day. So Memorial was part of my high school experience as well.

HW: What got you interested in serving underserved populations?

LB: One of the first times when I was in medical school and went to a correctional facility in St. John’s, I was startled by some of the issues. It was in both Toronto and Washington where I worked with underserved populations, and again in correctional facilities, where I still spend a lot of time. One of the pieces I worked on in Nova Scotia was managing COVID, and keeping it out of correctional facilities. All of that started when I was back in Newfoundland. All roads lead back to MUN! I went on to work with Tony Fauci, and he wanted to do work in correctional institutes as well.

HW: What advice do you have for current and future medical students?

LB: Everyone’s a little crispy these days (laughs). People are burned out. I’ve heard people pointing out that if you come into medicine that you shouldn’t do it unless you’re sure. That’s not my advice – medicine, for me, has always been a service. It’s such a privilege to be able to serve people. I would say, “Go for it.” And if the system doesn’t work, spend a lot of time trying to change it. It’s not going to be easy. I see it as an opportunity, not a reason to not do something. Never give up on an opportunity to serve people. Part of your job and joy will be facilitating  the change that’s needed.

The 41st annual Alumni Tribute Awards take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. NT from Memorial University’s Core Science Facility. Viewers can see the livestream on the Office of Alumni Engagement YouTube channel.

Heidi Wicks is a communications advisor with the Offices of Alumni Engagement and Development. She can be reached at wicksh@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. Elias Bartellas (left) and Dr. Margaret Steele (right) stand next to each other, smiling. Dr. Bartellas is wearing his honorary white coat, and both are holding the honorary white coat certificate between them.

Oct. 5, 2022

Passion and commitment

Faculty of Medicine names 2022 honorary white coat recipient

A drone photo of the St. John's campus, looking south.

Oct. 4, 2022

Mask update

Masks strongly recommended in classrooms and labs

Brianna McDonald accepts a claret folder from Dr. Donna Hardy Cox, while both smile at the camera. Faculty of Science banners hang behind them.

Oct. 4, 2022

Dean’s Awards

Students, staff and faculty honoured at Faculty of Science awards

Dr. Kirk Andersen wears a grey shirt and black tie with windows behind him

Oct. 3, 2022

Northern partnerships

Faculty of Education’s Dr. Kirk Anderson appointed UArctic chair

Allison Knee leaning agasint a grey rails with windows in background

Oct. 3, 2022

First place

International essay winner focused on COVID-19 debt accumulation

Design featuring a trophy, star and leaves.

Oct. 3, 2022

Honouring excellence

Nominations open for institutional research awards