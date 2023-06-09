 Go to page content

‘Always delivers’

Gardiner Centre named top choice by Atlantic Business Magazine

June 9, 2023

By Susan White

Readers of a popular regional magazine voted Gardiner Centre the top choice for professional development in Atlantic Canada.

Adult learners are seated in a classroom setting at Gardiner Centre. The focus is on a female-presenting student who sits with her chin on her hand.
Thousands of learners availed of Gardiner Centre programming in 2022-23.
Photo: Submitted

The centre recently won the Reader’s Choice Award in the professional development category from Atlantic Business Magazine.

It received an honourable mention in the same category in 2022.

“Gardiner Centre always delivers,” said Carolann Harding, chief executive officer of SmartICE, a social enterprise that created technology to measure the thickness of Arctic ice.

SmartICE’s climate change adaptation tools integrate traditional knowledge of ice with advanced data acquisition and remote monitoring technology. 

Ms. Harding completed four programs at Gardiner Centre, mostly recently the Directors Education Program in 2020.

“Gardiner Centre offers training that’s tailored, up-to-date, flexible and in tune with what the business community needs to grow and develop,” she said. “It has fantastic instructors and is a safe and welcoming environment where you know your time is well spent.”

Professional and strategic programs

Gardiner Centre is an award-winning professional development hub of the Faculty of Business Administration.

A group photo of eight Gardiner Centre employees with white T-shirts featuring the centre's logo.
Gardiner Centre staff are committed to delivering top quality learning experiences, says director Valerie Howe (middle, back row).
Photo: Submitted

It connects organizations and individuals with learning experiences that advance leadership and business excellence.The centre offers a variety of practical certificate programs and courses to help individuals and organizations achieve professional and strategic goals.

“We’re excited and proud to have been chosen by readers, who are our clients, as their top choice for professional development in the Atlantic region,” said Valerie Howe, the centre’s director. “Our team is committed to ensuring our course and program offerings are relevant to the business community and always go the extra mile to deliver a top-quality learning experience both in person and online. This recognition shows we are achieving our goals.”

Thousands of learners

The magazine’s third annual Reader’s Choice Awards includes categories such as Best Accounting Firm, Best Financial Institution, Best Consulting Firm and Best Corporate Retreat.

A total of 5,729 votes were cast across 16 categories.

In 2022-2023, Gardiner Centre welcomed thousands of team members from more than 400 different organizations to its courses and certificate programs.

The centre is located at the Emera Innovation Exchange, Signal Hill Campus, in St. John’s.

Susan White is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Business Administration. She can be reached at susanwhite@mun.ca.

