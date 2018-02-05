Community connections

Public Engagement

By Melanie Callahan

Grenfell Campus’s vice-president is visiting communities in Western Newfoundland and Labrador to build relationships that will foster Grenfell’s engagement, research and recruitment priorities this week.

Dr. Jeff Keshen is visiting community groups, municipal councils and individuals in Stephenville and Port aux Basques, and then in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Other visits are planned for the island and Labrador in the weeks and months ahead. He also addressed the Rotary Club of Corner Brook on Feb. 1 and is expected to present at the Greater Corner Brook Board of Trade in the coming weeks.

Collaborate and develop

Dr. Keshen assumed the role as Grenfell’s vice-president in November 2017.

As a newcomer to the province and the university, Dr. Keshen is committed to familiarizing himself with the people of the province, making connections in the region and strengthening community networks.

“I am eager to hear the ideas, issues and concerns that people have throughout the western region and into Labrador, and how we at Grenfell Campus might collaborate with them to help develop new initiatives,” he said.

“In addition, this tour will increase awareness of the great things that we are accomplishing at Grenfell Campus, as well as the positive economic impact we are having on our surrounding communities, our region and our province.”

The tour coincides with visits by Grenfell’s recruitment team to Port aux Basques on Feb. 5 and Stephenville on Feb. 6; Dr. Keshen will attend parent night presentations to personally connect with parents of potential students.

Industry and research

Dr. Keshen will be accompanied by Ken Carter, director, Grenfell’s Office of Engagement, who will meet with community representatives as part of an ongoing Fast Track to Research initiative.

The project will allow for the direct engagement of industry partners and Grenfell researchers.

“This project is about making and strengthening connections in communities.” — Ken Carter

This week’s tour is the first phase of the project; it will culminate in a matrix of potential industry clients, projects and university research capacity across identified sectors, as well as an exploration of how to make connections between researchers and industry sustainable.

“This project is about making and strengthening connections in communities,” said Mr. Carter.

“Our researchers are eager to learn about the needs of industry. We need to engage in more conversations, and to work together to overcome challenges in industry as we strive to meet the full potential of the economy of the region.”