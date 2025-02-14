Creative partnership

Public Engagement

By Hamed Ismail

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians needn’t be Memorial University students to study here.

That’s what Memorial University’s Continuous, Adult and Lifelong Learning (CALL) hub is all about.

CALL’s website makes browsing more than 500 courses, diplomas, certificates, seminars and even youth camps easier than ever.

Whether you’re looking for professional development tailored to your current job, searching for summer camps for your kids, want to learn a new language before your next vacation or have recently retired and always wanted to pursue a personal interest like creative writing, the CALL database is a one-stop hub to help hone your search for new skills and knowledge.

CALL’s ultimate purpose is to reinforce Memorial University’s special commitment to support the education of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, at every stage of life.

Memorial’s continuing education offerings are as wide-ranging as agile project management, film studies and finance fundamentals.

Access other universities’ courses through Memorial

And now a new partnership between Memorial and the Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCAD U) will expand and strengthen Memorial’s commitment to providing diverse and accessible learning opportunities for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Through the partnership, residents across the province can access online courses in art, media, and design, bringing new and creative options to CALL’s continuing education offerings.

From graphic design, animation and digital media to photography and painting, OCAD U’s programming caters to both personal enrichment and professional development, ensuring accessibility for learners in rural and remote areas.

To make these opportunities even more appealing, participants can use the discount code ‘MemorialU25’ when registering for courses to receive a $25 discount off any OCAD U course.

The online partner offerings are available to all residents of Newfoundland and Labrador, regardless of their previous educational background.

Dr. Ailsa Craig, special advisor to the president on continuing education, says the partnership enhances the offerings available on CALL.

“Memorial has strong offerings in professional development and industrial training, and this partnership adds to that, speaking to the creative spark of our province,” she said. “We have a thriving creative economy in Newfoundland and Labrador, and it makes sense to support that through a partnership that expands professional and creative learning opportunities.”

Dr. Craig is spearheading the initiative as part of her work leading the development of a pan-university approach to supporting and addressing the diverse learning needs across all of the province’s communities.

As Memorial University holds a special obligation to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, the collaboration furthers the institution’s mission to provide meaningful and diverse learning opportunities.

Working with OCAD U allows Memorial to connect learners with leading experts in the creative and artistic fields, building a bridge between local communities and world-class education.

Learners can find the full list of OCAD U courses through the Partner Offerings page. For instructions on how to register and apply the discount code, visit How to Register.

For more information, contact call@mun.ca.

Explore new creative horizons with Memorial University — it’s your CALL!