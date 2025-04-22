Earth stewards

Public Engagement

Potential careers in Newfoundland and Labrador’s environmental sector.

That’s what 140 high school-aged youth learned about at a recent Green Career Expo at Memorial University’s Johnson Geo Centre recently.

The Climate Collective, a youth-led climate action project operated through Geo Centre, hosted the event.

The event’s purpose was to highlight the importance of green careers, as well as the increasing demand in the field.

In addition, the aim was to demonstrate that there are many different pathways of getting started in a green career and that there are environmental roles in nearly every sector.

“We had excellent representation from local industry experts, who delivered engaging presentations and answered questions from curious students,” said Laura Bass, education and outreach co-ordinator, Climate Collective at the Johnson Geo Centre. “Presenters shared personal stories of their own pathway to a green career, as well as other helpful information about their industry.”

Passport to a sustainable future

Representatives from local post-secondary institutions, environmental educators, student researchers, sustainable startups, agriculture, disaster management and technology professionals were on hand to share information and answer the youths’ questions.

The students were provided a “passport” to help record information they learned

By the end of the event, they had learned about career options, discussed potential educational pathway with advisors and learned about student positions and volunteer opportunities to gain valuable experience.

Circular economy

The following week, the Climate Collective hosted a sustainability event run in partnership with FunkySwap, an initiative founded by a local youth.

The feel-good event saw more than 160 youth through the Geo Centre’s doors to swap unwanted or underused items in the name of sustainability and affordability.

In the spirit of the circular economy, the event does not accept money in exchange for items, but instead focuses on services or swapping items.

Attendees were creative and offered haircuts, embroidery and sewing services in exchange for goods. All unclaimed items were then donated to local charities.

“We are busy planning our next set of events that will take place both in person and online,” shared Ms. Bass. “If you’re interested in learning more, in May we are hosting a virtual Climate Café, a Mental Health and Climate Change Film Festival and an oceans-themed event highlighting young researchers in June.”