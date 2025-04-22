 Go to page content

Earth stewards

Youth-led Climate Collective empowering next generation

April 22, 2025

Potential careers in Newfoundland and Labrador’s environmental sector.

That’s what 140 high school-aged youth learned about at a recent Green Career Expo at Memorial University’s Johnson Geo Centre recently.

Group of students sitting on the floor of the Johnson Geo Centre with planets hanging from the ceiling. Presenters are at the front of the room
Recent Climate Collective youth events at the Johnson Geo Centre were well attended.
Photo: Submitted

The Climate Collective, a youth-led climate action project operated through Geo Centre, hosted the event.

The event’s purpose was to highlight the importance of green careers, as well as the increasing demand in the field.

In addition, the aim was to demonstrate that there are many different pathways of getting started in a green career and that there are environmental roles in nearly every sector.

“We had excellent representation from local industry experts, who delivered engaging presentations and answered questions from curious students,” said Laura Bass, education and outreach co-ordinator, Climate Collective at the Johnson Geo Centre. “Presenters shared personal stories of their own pathway to a green career, as well as other helpful information about their industry.”

Passport to a sustainable future

Representatives from local post-secondary institutions, environmental educators, student researchers, sustainable startups, agriculture, disaster management and technology professionals were on hand to share information and answer the youths’ questions.

The students were provided a “passport” to help record information they learned

By the end of the event, they had learned about career options, discussed potential educational pathway with advisors and learned about student positions and volunteer opportunities to gain valuable experience.

Circular economy

The following week, the Climate Collective hosted a sustainability event run in partnership with FunkySwap, an initiative founded by a local youth.

The feel-good event saw more than 160 youth through the Geo Centre’s doors to swap unwanted or underused items in the name of sustainability and affordability.

In the spirit of the circular economy, the event does not accept money in exchange for items, but instead focuses on services or swapping items.

Attendees were creative and offered haircuts, embroidery and sewing services in exchange for goods. All unclaimed items were then donated to local charities.

“We are busy planning our next set of events that will take place both in person and online,” shared Ms. Bass. “If you’re interested in learning more, in May we are hosting a virtual Climate Café, a Mental Health and Climate Change Film Festival and an oceans-themed event highlighting young researchers in June.”

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

April 22, 2025

Greener health care

Medicine unit a 'catalyst' for discontinuation of anesthetic 2,500 times more potent than carbon dioxide

April 21, 2025

Graduation day

Memorial University to confer seven honorary degrees during spring convocation ceremonies

April 17, 2025

Back on top

Memorial students repeat champs in North American finance competition

April 17, 2025

Op-ed: Ashley Balsom

Infertility, embryos and EDI: why Canada must take medically assisted reproduction seriously

April 15, 2025

Building trust, building community

MBA graduate, entrepreneur creates safe landing pad for N.L. newcomers

Professor Heather Keller, a professor and the Schlegel Research Chair in Nutrition & Aging at the University of Waterloo and the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging, will give the annual Faith Elizabeth Winifred (Rusted) Bayley Nutrition Lecture.

April 14, 2025

Living with dementia

International expert to give public lecture on cognition and nutrition connection