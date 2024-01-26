Empowering the community

Public Engagement

By Janet Harron

An award to encourage practical applied research into the challenges facing Newfoundland and Labrador has been established in memory of Cabot James Martin.

Mr. Martin (1944-2022) was considered by many to be one of the driving forces behind the Atlantic Accord.

Visionary approach

Passionate about Newfoundland and Labrador and public policy, Cabot Martin left a legacy of visionary approaches to fisheries and offshore oil and gas policy and was a vocal proponent of local approaches to economic development and strong democratic processes and institutions.

Directed toward the governance and policy issues which were so central to Mr. Martin’s writings and public commentary, the Cabot Martin Award for Research in Regional Policy and Development will be given annually to a student, faculty or staff member of Memorial University.

Established by donations from Mr. Martin’s friends, admirers and family, the award will be granted and administered through the Harris Centre, Memorial’s hub for public policy and regional development issues.

The generous contribution will also establish the Cabot Martin Award Lecture in Regional Policy and Development in Newfoundland and Labrador, which will see the research fund recipient deliver a public lecture to share the results of their work and spark further discussion on topics of importance in the province.

‘Encourage others’

“Cabot Martin was a tremendous voice in this province and an outstanding advocate for local solutions to complex issues,” said Kim Crosbie, the Harris Centre’s interim director. “We’re honoured and thrilled to announce this new fund to help carry forward some of Mr. Martin’s energy and commitment to innovative public policy solutions well into the future.”

“Among his many outstanding personal attributes, Cabot was one of the few who were not afraid to say aloud what nobody wanted to hear,” said Desmond Sullivan, co-chair of the Friends of Cabot Martin Committee, along with David Vardy.

“We established this award partly to encourage others to model themselves after Cabot’s lifelong commitment to speak truth to power, and in hopes of nurturing more thoughtful public policy here in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Mr. Vardy, a retired civil servant and a professional associate of Memorial University’s Harris Centre.

Details for applying for the fund can be found here.