Environmental fellow

Public Engagement

By Jackey Locke

A professor and head of the Department of Civil Engineering has been elected as a fellow of the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering (CSCE).

Established in 1887, the CSCE has been the leading learned society of civil engineers in Canada and creating impacts across the world.

Dr. Bing Chen received the prestigious honour in recognition of his outstanding contributions to environmental engineering and marine oil spill response, as well as his long-time service to the CSCE in various leadership roles, such as vice-president international, N.L. section chair, and environmental division vice-chair.

He was recently re-elected as vice-president for his second term in the CSCE (virtual) annual general meeting and continues his leadership in CSCE’s global operations and development.

“As a civil engineer, I am proud to be a member of this great organization, which has a more than 130-year history of dedication, excellence and achievements in the civil engineering profession,” said Dr. Chen.

“Together with my peers and fellows, we will be continuously dedicated to the development and maintenance of high standards of civil engineering research and practice and the enhancement of the image of our profession in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada and worldwide.”

Background

Dr. Chen has been a professor of civil engineering at Memorial University since 2006, teaching mainly environmental systems engineering and management. Prior to joining Memorial, he received his PhD from the University of Regina and continued his research at the University of British Columbia as an Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council post-doctoral research fellow.

He is an internationally respected leader in environmental engineering research with exemplary achievements in environmental emergency responses, water and wastewater treatment.

He is the founding director of the Canada Foundation for Innovation-funded Northern Region Persistent Organic Pollution Control (NRPOP) Laboratory and he serves as the founding director of the global Network on Persistent, Emerging and Organic PoLlution in the Environment (PEOPLE)

He has (co-)authored more than 380 technical publications, including more than 130 refereed journal articles, three books and six patents/disclosures. He has led more than 40 research and industrial projects as the principal investigator or co-principal investigator valued at more than $16 million. He has trained more than 70 thesis-based graduate students and post-doctoral fellows.

Dr. Chen has served as senior advisor of the United Nations Development Programme, vice-president of the Canadian Association on Water Quality, vice-president of the Sigma Xi Avalon Chapter, member of the Royal Society of Canada’s Expert Panel, associate editor or editorial member of five refereed journals, and adjunct/visiting professor of six institutions worldwide. He has delivered more than 70 keynote/invited speeches and guest lectures in conferences, workshops and seminars and served as conference (co-)chair, session (co-)chair and committee member for more than 40 national and international conferences.

Dr. Chen is a registered professional engineer in Newfoundland and Labrador. He was inducted to the Royal Society of Canada’s College and received many other awards such as the Water Environment Federation A.S. Bedell Award and Terra Nova Young Innovator Award.