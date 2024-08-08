Exploring the Edges

Public Engagement

By Joshua Goudie

For the first time in over a decade, Memorial University will welcome hundreds of the country’s leading scholars as host of the Canadian Association of Geographers (CAG) 74th annual meeting and conference.

Taking place from Aug. 15-18, the event offers geographers and academics at various stages of their careers an invaluable opportunity to network and exchange ideas, all while exploring Newfoundland’s rich and unique historical, cultural and natural landscapes.

On the Edge

Following the theme “edges,” CAG 74 aims to emphasize the intersections where disciplines meet, boundaries are pushed and transformations occur.

To this end, Memorial’s organizing committee have planned a week that aims to highlight scholarship at the margins, offering a platform for voices, approaches and sub-disciplines that often go underappreciated or underutilized.

“The conference is engaging in conversations at the ‘edge’ around decolonization and indigenization of geography,” noted Dr. Keeling. “As well as a number of sessions on related topics, it includes a special fireside chat session with Indigenous knowledge keepers, a keynote lecture by Dr. Sherry Pictou, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Governance at Dalhousie University, and a book launch by Dr. Chantelle Richmond, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Health and the Environment at Western University.”

Dr. Keeling also highlighted a session co-organized by scholars from Guelph and Memorial focused on Indigenous-led conservation. “This session moves beyond colonial conservation models for the stewardship of lands, territories and biocultural lifeways,” he said.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own innovative perspectives and diverse methodologies to the conference to challenge the status quo and expand current understandings of geography.

Talks, field trips and adventures

The conference schedule boasts dozens of special panel talks and workshops. Topics range from climate change to feminist urban research to the geographies of the cannabis industry.

In addition to her role as a conference organizer, Memorial’s Dr. Carissa Brown will lead one of almost 30 sessions led by Memorial faculty and students. In “Stories Trees Tell Us,” Dr. Brown explores the narratives revealed through methods ranging from dendrochronology to archaeology to Indigenous knowledge. “It’s a fascinating look at how trees can inform us about everything from shipwrecks to ancient cultures,” said Dr. Brown.

Throughout the five-day event, there will also be several field trips to allow conference-goers the opportunity to explore Newfoundland’s distinct geography. These include excursions to Cape Spear to see the inverted tree lines, a hike through historic Brigus and a fishing trip at Petty Harbour with Fishing for Success, where participants will learn both land and seafaring skills.

The entire event concludes with a traditional Newfoundland-style kitchen party.

“We hope CAG2024 gives researchers from across the country have a chance to experience St. John’s and Newfoundland,” said Dr. Keeling. “We hope they also learn about the fantastic research and engagement activities of Memorial’s faculty and students.”

For more information, please visit the CAG 2024 official website.