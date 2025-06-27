Flame of remembrance

Public Engagement

By Jackey Locke

Research takes many forms.

Thanks to the skilled and talented team in Memorial University’s Department of Technical Services, the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s is being illuminated in a new way.

Lighting that replicates the original light globes from the 1920s was recently installed at the site.

The project was a joint effort between Memorial University, the provincial government’s Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation and Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Royal Canadian Legion – N.L. Command.

1/ Recent discovery Memorial alumnus and current chairs of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment Regimental Advisory Council and the Royal Newfoundland Regiment Museum Frank Gogos poses with the only remaining original light fixture globe on display at the museum. The original globe was discovered in the storage room of the Royal Canadian Legion N.L. Command Office in Pleasantville 12 years ago. Photo: Submitted 2/ Team effort Teams from Memorial University, the provincial government’s Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation and Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Royal Canadian Legion - N.L. Command were on site for the installation. Photo: Kristine Breen 3/ Installation Matthew Fudge from the Department of Technical Services installs a new torch globe at the National War Memorial. The new globes are 22 inches tall and 14 inches in diameter. Photo: Kristine Breen 4/ Almost there Joe Murphy from the Department of Technical Services installs a new torch globe at the National War Memorial. Photo: Kristine Breen 5/ Remembering Dr. Rob Shea From left are Jason Stevens, Gary Browne, Richard Meaney and Matthew Fudge. The white construction hat honours the efforts from the late Dr. Robert Shea, former vice-president of the Marine Institute, who had the vision for new replica lighting at the National War Memorial. Photo: Kristine Breen 6/ Installation complete The replica torch globes are now installed at the National War Memorial, located between Water and Duckworth streets, across from Harbourside Park in downtown St. John’s. Photo: Kristine Breen 7/ Night time glow The torch globes are replicas of the original globes from the 1920s. The lighting around the Memorial were designed as torches to allude to the female allegorical sculpture, often referred to as Victory, Liberty or the Spirit of Newfoundland, lighting the globes using the flaming torch held in her left hand. Photo: Kristine Breen

When Richard Meaney, director, Department of Technical Services, was approached by Gary F. Browne, author, historian and member of the Royal Canadian Legion, to fabricate replicas of the original torch globes, Mr. Meaney knew this was something his team could support.

“We were very happy to be involved in the project and to make this meaningful contribution to the National War Memorial,” said Mr. Meaney. “Not only is this project about collaboration, problem-solving and applying our skills to service others, it also demonstrates the creativity of our team, the abilities we have and our willingness to help.”

To get the project started, some members of the Technical Services team visited the Royal Newfoundland Regiment Museum to take a 3D scan of the only remaining original torch globe. While the original globes were made of glass, the 12 replica globes are made with polycarbonate to hold up better to the elements.

The idea for replica globes originated when Dr. Robert Shea, a former vice-president of the Marine Institute who passed away in 2024, had the idea that new torch globes would make a great project to commemorate Memorial’s centennial anniversary.

“The replication and installation of the facsimile 12 original 1924 Newfoundland National War Memorial light globes was crucial for the accurate thematic interpretation of our iconic War Memorial,” said Mr. Browne. “This has truly been a team effort. Thank you so much to Memorial University – the living memorial; the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Royal Canadian Legion – N.L. Command. ‘At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.’”

Read more from the provincial government here.