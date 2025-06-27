Flame of remembrance

Research takes many forms.
Thanks to the skilled and talented team in Memorial University’s Department of Technical Services, the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s is being illuminated in a new way.
Lighting that replicates the original light globes from the 1920s was recently installed at the site.
The project was a joint effort between Memorial University, the provincial government’s Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation and Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Royal Canadian Legion – N.L. Command.
1/ Recent discovery
2/ Team effort
3/ Installation
4/ Almost there
5/ Remembering Dr. Rob Shea
6/ Installation complete
7/ Night time glow
When Richard Meaney, director, Department of Technical Services, was approached by Gary F. Browne, author, historian and member of the Royal Canadian Legion, to fabricate replicas of the original torch globes, Mr. Meaney knew this was something his team could support.
“We were very happy to be involved in the project and to make this meaningful contribution to the National War Memorial,” said Mr. Meaney. “Not only is this project about collaboration, problem-solving and applying our skills to service others, it also demonstrates the creativity of our team, the abilities we have and our willingness to help.”
To get the project started, some members of the Technical Services team visited the Royal Newfoundland Regiment Museum to take a 3D scan of the only remaining original torch globe. While the original globes were made of glass, the 12 replica globes are made with polycarbonate to hold up better to the elements.
The idea for replica globes originated when Dr. Robert Shea, a former vice-president of the Marine Institute who passed away in 2024, had the idea that new torch globes would make a great project to commemorate Memorial’s centennial anniversary.
“The replication and installation of the facsimile 12 original 1924 Newfoundland National War Memorial light globes was crucial for the accurate thematic interpretation of our iconic War Memorial,” said Mr. Browne. “This has truly been a team effort. Thank you so much to Memorial University – the living memorial; the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Royal Canadian Legion – N.L. Command. ‘At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.’”