Focus on revenue generation, partnerships

By Memorial University

President Vianne Timmons today announced the hiring of Lisa Browne as Memorial University’s first vice-president (advancement and external relations).

Approved by the university’s governing Board of Regents after a six-month search process, Ms. Browne’s appointment is effective Aug. 9.

Ms. Browne comes to the role from her present position as CEO of Stella’s Circle, a community organization that provides housing, counselling and employment services to people who face barriers.

“I am thrilled that Lisa Browne, an experienced leader in the charitable sector and a passionate advocate for Memorial, has agreed to join our leadership team and take our external relations and advancement work to the next level,” said Dr. Timmons.

She thanked the 10-person search committee, which had representation from internal and external stakeholders, including donors, alumni and students.

“The opportunity to be part of Memorial University’s senior leadership team and to influence the university’s innovative direction into the future is very exciting,” said Ms. Browne.

“This is a pivotal time for the university and I am honoured to play a role in creating a dynamic and resilient institution for the future.”

About Lisa Browne

Lisa Browne has had a long association with the province’s only university.

Born and raised in St. John’s, she is a graduate of Memorial, with bachelor of arts and master of business administration degrees.

She has been an active university volunteer, from serving in the Toronto alumni chapter, to the advisory boards of several units and programs, including the School of Social Work and Office of Public Engagement, to serving on the Board of Regents as an elected alumni member.

She has also worked at Memorial as a lecturer in Faculty of Business Administration and as operations manager of The Opportunity Fund, a campaign that raised $30 million from the private sector between 1996 and 1999. In 2020 she was honoured as the university’s Alumna of the Year.

Ms. Browne has also worked with Eastern Health as the director of planning, policy, access and privacy and the Peninsulas Health Care Corporation as director of communications and planning.

An active community contributor, she serves on the board of directors of Food First N.L., Mental Health Research Canada and the National Gallery of Canada.

Her past volunteer activities include leadership roles with The Rooms Corporation, the Community Foundation of N.L., the 2014 Winter Games Clarenville Host Committee, the Clarenville Rotary Club and the Town Council of Clarenville.

Clarenville recognized her as Volunteer of the Year in 2013.

About the role

“I am delighted that the Board of Regents approved the creation of this role,” said Dr. Timmons.

“Virtually all Canadian universities have a vice-presidential leadership role to bring greater strategic focus to key areas such as fundraising, alumni engagement and external relations. This position will be vital to our expanding revenue streams, community relations and partnerships to support Memorial University, all of which are central to our new strategic plan.”

The vice-president (advancement and external relations) position will strategically guide Memorial’s development, communications, marketing, strategic external relations, community relations, alumni engagement, public policy and regional development, and relevant auxiliary units within one portfolio with a total operating budget of approximately $8 million.

The position will also prepare Memorial for two major milestones: launching its next major fundraising campaign and commemorating Memorial University’s 100th anniversary in 2025.