Grenfell connects

Public Engagement

By Melanie Callahan

Navigating the labour market requires a specific set of skills and a thorough understanding of career-searching strategies.

Grenfell Campus’s career and entrepreneurial expo, taking place on Tuesday, March 7, will do much to help students lay the groundwork on their path to employment post-graduation.

Shortfall in workers

“Post-secondary education is increasingly viewed as necessary to a person’s successful integration into our competitive workforce,” said Ken Carter, director, Grenfell’s Office of Engagement.

“Fortunately, this reality comes as no surprise to today’s youth, with approximately 60 per cent of students across North America choosing to continue their education after high school. As the baby boomer generation advances into the age of normal retirement, there will be a significant decline in the proportion of our population in the prime working years.”

According to the Government of Canada, the projected shortfall in the availability of workers is expected to rise to at least 1.4 million and possibly to as high as 3.9 million by 2031, depending on the assumptions of population growth used.

The expo will provide networking opportunities for those who are pursuing graduate and undergraduate degrees in arts, fine arts, science, education, nursing and business administration.

Employers will also meet with students and new graduates to discuss employment opportunities, provide information about the corporate culture and answer questions.

Job prospects

A networking fair will also take place, where students and graduates will learn about job prospects in their field of study.

Individual sessions will include job-building skills, labour market information and programs for employers to assist with hiring graduates.

“We encourage students to come prepared with a resumé and be ready to introduce themselves and their employment goals.” — Ken Carter

Students will also have the opportunity to meet with entrepreneurs to discuss starting their own business ideas through the Navigate Entrepreneurship Centre at Grenfell.

“We encourage students to come prepared with a resumé and be ready to introduce themselves and their employment goals,” said Mr. Carter.

Information sessions

The Department of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour (AES-L) will also provide a brief information session for employers on programs and services, including the following:

Canada NL Job Grant Program: Financial assistance to employers to offset the costs of providing training to new or current employees

Wage Subsidy Programs: Financial assistance to employers to create employment opportunities for unemployed, underemployed individuals, students, recent graduates, apprentices and persons with disabilities

LaMPSS System: A new payment system that employers must register in to apply online for AES-L funding

JobBank: A website that employers can use, for free, to post job opportunities for employees

The Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism, AESL, will provide a brief overview on immigration and labour market opportunities in Newfoundland and Labrador. Shanda Williams, regulated Canadian immigration consultant, will provide a brief overview about Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) regulations and acts as it relates to international students. She will also be available to answer any immigration-related questions relating to hiring international students.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, in the Arts and Science atrium, Grenfell Campus, and is open to all current Memorial students, graduates and alumni.

Visit here for more information, email mforward@grenfell.mun.ca or call 709-637-6207.