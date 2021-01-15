Health and innovation

Public Engagement

By Pamela Gill

The Navigate Entrepreneurship Centre and Bounce Health Innovation will deliver a digital event focused on identifying opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in health in Newfoundland and Labrador on Jan. 27.

Health care innovation through multidisciplinary collaboration is creating new and unexpected opportunities for entrepreneurs in a field once reserved for medical experts.

The Healthy Futures Forum aims to bring together health-sector professionals, innovators and entrepreneurs to explore the problems and novel solutions that will shape the future of health in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This online, half-day event is open to anyone with an entrepreneurial mindset and an interest in health innovation.

Participants in the event can expect the following.

Hear about the successes and innovations of pioneers who are making waves in the health and wellness sector in Western Newfoundland;

Network, brainstorm and delve into the potential for health innovation in Newfoundland and Labrador with local health experts and panellists;

Engage in meaningful discussions, generate ideas and contribute insights to help accelerate the growth of health innovation in the province;

Learn about the many resources and supports that are available to early stage entrepreneurs and innovators who want to start or grow a business in the health sector.

About the hosts

Bounce Health Innovation is a St. John’s-based, mini-cluster in medical technology operated by TechNL and other industry partners. Its mission is to accelerate the growth of the health innovation sector in Newfoundland and Labrador, helping it to become the testbed for medical technology innovation in North America.

Navigate is a program that provides budding entrepreneurs with the motivation, support, training, skills, resources and key connections they need to create new businesses and jumpstart existing ones. A joint initiative between Grenfell Campus and College of the North Atlantic Corner Brook campus, Navigate has locations on both campuses, including two entrepreneurship centres, a business incubator and a makerspace. Navigate is funded by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Connect via Facebook, or register at Hopin.