Hire, work, retain

By Jennifer Kelly and Susan White

Memorial University’s Gardiner Centre is launching the province’s first certificate program in immigration policy this fall.

The Immigration Policies Certificate, a non-credit, professional development program, will increase knowledge and understanding of Newfoundland and Labrador’s immigration landscape.

It’s being launched in partnership with the provincial Department of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

‘Reshaping the provincial economy’

“Gardiner Centre is honoured to be working with the provincial and federal governments to play a role in reshaping the provincial economy,” said Valerie Howe, the centre’s director.

“This certificate will provide in-depth knowledge about provincial immigration policy and regulation, helping employers, municipalities, organizations and other entities that are planning to hire, work and retain newcomers to Canada.”

The certificate will be taught by expert facilitators working in the immigration field and include seven courses on a range of relevant topics such as Canada’s immigration law and regulations; provincial immigration pathways for businesses and entrepreneurs; intercultural competencies; and foreign qualification recognition.

Widely consulted

It’s designed for people who work in, or want to enter, the provincial immigration sector as well as those who want to further develop skills and understanding related to the immigration system.

The first program offering will be delivered virtually from October–December 2021.

Stakeholders from private, public, post-secondary and community sectors consulted on the program’s development. Consultations were also held between Gardiner Centre, the Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism and the Immigration Consultants of Canada’s Regulatory Council.

“The regulatory council is an important stakeholder,” said Ms. Howe.

“We engaged closely with them to ensure the certificate meets the council’s values of ethical integrity in both program design and program objectives.”

Recruitment and retention

By offering knowledge and expertise of the province’s immigration sector, the Immigration Policies Certificate also contributes to the provincial government’s mandate to build capacity for immigration recruitment and retention.

“We believe this program will make a positive difference … by mobilizing knowledge, expertise and resources in support of the public good.” — Valerie Howe

“We believe this program will make a positive difference in our communities and province by mobilizing knowledge, expertise and resources in support of the public good,” said Ms. Howe.

“Increased knowledge of key provincial immigration policies and regulations can facilitate a smooth transition for new hires from outside our province, thus increasing our ability to attract talented people to move, live and work in our province.”

Gardiner Centre is an award-winning professional development hub that brings together industry and learning to help organizations grow and succeed in today’s ever-changing business environment.

An outreach arm of Memorial’s Faculty of Business Administration, Gardiner Centre is located at the Emera Innovation Exchange, Signal Hill Campus, in St. John’s. It offers certificate programs and a variety of courses and custom training options that blend practical experience with expert knowledge to assist individuals and organizations advance leadership and business excellence.