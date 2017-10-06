Honouring heritage

Public Engagement

By Susan White

A group of graduate students recently discovered traditional skills associated with the province’s cod fishery, thanks to an excursion led by the Centre for Social Enterprise.

Last month, about 19 residents of the Battery Facility as well as facilitators from the centre and Student Life visited a non-profit social enterprise in Petty Harbour called Fishing for Success. Led by Kimberly Orren and Leo Hearn, Fishing for Success helps celebrate traditional culture by teaching youth and families the fishing heritage of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The aim of the outing was to give students an appreciation of community engagement and of the impact that social enterprises can have on preserving heritage and traditions. The centre offers many such engagement activities as a means of fostering creativity and nurturing students to become leaders for social change.

The participating students were part of Memorial’s Living Learning Community, a two-year residential project that aims to engage graduate students living at the Battery Facility in co-curricular activities focused on public engagement.