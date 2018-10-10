Provincial snapshot

Public Engagement

By Cathy Newhook

Aging populations, economic uncertainty and an increasing shift from rural to urban – in the five years since the first provincial Vital Signs report was released many of the core issues facing the province have not changed.

But how are we adapting, collaborating and innovating to find solutions? This is the focus of the 2018 edition of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Vital Signs report.

A shared initiative between the Community Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador (CFNL) and Memorial’s Harris Centre, the Vital Signs report uses quality of life indicators, expert commentaries, and case studies to put a spotlight on issues and aspects of life in Newfoundland and Labrador. The report is part of a broader national program of the Community Foundations of Canada.

This year’s report, the fifth edition of the project, focuses on how the province has changed over the past five years, and highlights how organizations are adapting and collaborating to find innovative solutions in challenging times.

“There are still lots of big issues facing our province without a doubt, but there also seems to be a shift across the board to combining efforts and looking at problems from a new angle,” said Dr. Rob Greenwood, executive director of the Harris Centre, a partner on the project.

“You can see it in everything from the tech sector to community and government collaborations for on-the-ground mental health supports.”

Unique partnership

The report covers a broad range of issue areas including education, health, safety and the economy. This year’s report also highlights organizations and individuals contributing to, celebrating and enabling diversity in our province with initiatives to foster inclusion, access and a sense of belonging.

As part of a unique partnership with Saltwire Network, the full report will be circulated in every copy of The Telegram and The Western Star on Saturday, Oct. 13, and in the regional weekly papers throughout the following week.

“We’re really pleased to a part of this initiative,” said Eleanor Swanson, vice chair of the board of directors for the Community Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador.

“The report enables us to take a hard look at the issues and challenges in our province, but also celebrate and showcase some great things that are happening and hopefully inspire more collaborations and community action.”

The report can be viewed online at www.mun.ca/harriscentre/vitalsigns and was made possible with the support of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador, Crosbie Group, Newfoundland and Labrador Organization of Women Entrepreneurs, Woodward Group of Companies, PALairlines, YMCA of Newfoundland and Labrador, Choices for Youth and Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine.