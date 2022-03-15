Public Engagement

By Memorial University

Memorial is proud to present its inaugural one-day conference Reimagining Leadership on June 16.

The 2022 theme is Portraits of Resilience.

It’s an opportunity to be a part of a day that is focused on transformative listening and learning. It is an opportunity for people to reimagine leadership for themselves and others.

President Vianne Timmons says she is looking forward to a day of celebrating and examining resilience.

“Reimagining Leadership will highlight diverse stories and observations from our guest speakers and panellists. It will be a day of positivity and a day of power,” she said. “This is a conference about women’s leadership, but it’s not just for women. I’ve dealt with gender discrimination every step on the leadership ladder and, like other women leaders, had to be strong and resilient in the face of gender discrimination. It’s important to share our stories and to lift each other up with the hope that as we explore these ideas and themes we can help make the world a better place for future generations.”

Speakers

Internationally recognized speakers will share their stories of resiliency.

The story of keynote speaker Liz Murray inspired the film Homeless to Harvard.

Ms. Murray was born into poverty and transformed an early life of despair into an inspiring journey of hope and hard-won success. Finding herself homeless at the age of 15 and determined to take control of her life, she successfully completed high school in just two years and was awarded a full scholarship to Harvard University.

Following graduation, she received a master’s degree in the psychology of education from Columbia University and today is a passionate advocate for underserved youth.

As co-founder and executive director of The Arthur Project, she is working to end generational poverty through relationship-based learning.

Samra ZafarGuest speaker Samra Zafar escaped a decade of abuse living as a child bride in Canada.

She pursued her education as a single mother working multiple jobs, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics with the highest distinction as a top student.

She shares her story to empower people across the globe and to embolden those who feel defeated to pursue their dreams and independence.

Her memoir, A Good Wife: Escaping the Life I Never Chose, became an instant bestseller, received rave reviews and was a 2019 top read in the Washington Post.

Guest speaker Sheila Watt-Cloutier is a Canadian Inuit activist who launched the world’s first international legal action on climate change.

On Dec. 7, 2005, based on the findings of the Arctic Climate Impact Assessment, which projects that Inuit hunting culture may not survive the loss of sea ice and other changes projected over the coming decades, she launched the world’s first international legal action on climate change.

Newfoundland and Labrador panel

Business leader Cathy Bennett will guide a panel that will address the theme of resiliency at the local level.

Panellists are anti-racism advocate Laurabel Mba, counsellor A. Powell (they/them)(BA’99, M.Ed.’11) and Mi’kmaw grandmother and lawyer Judy A. White.

As well, Young leaders, athletes and student will add local sparkle and youthful energy and inspiration.

Among the confirmed performers are singer/songwriter and Juno award nominee Kellie Loder, who will kick off the day with a performance of their electrifying hit song, Fearless.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Delta Hotel in St. John’s. Tickets are $350.

A limited number of tickets will be made available for Memorial students. Those interested can apply here.

Highlighted sponsors are Johnsons Insurance, the Cahill Group and Fortis.

For more information on the event and additional sponsors, or to register, please visit online.