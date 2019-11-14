Root causes

Public Engagement

By Jackey Locke

If you’ve driven in Newfoundland and Labrador, you know that pot holes, ruts and cracking pavement are a safety concerns for drivers.

An upcoming public lecture by Dr. Kamal Hossain, a civil engineering professor in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, will provide an overview of the province’s road conditions, pavement maintenance and the challenges and opportunities for improving road and highway conditions.

Dr. Hossain will also discuss how climate change will affect our roads’ performance in the future and share his thoughts on how pavement stakeholders, including government, municipalities, contractors and Memorial University can work together to tackle these challenges to improve road conditions and safety.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

At Memorial, Dr. Hossain teaches highway engineering and infrastructure management courses.

Currently, his team is working on various research topics in pavement engineering, supported by Memorial, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, the Harris Centre, the Multi-Materials Stewardship Board and the City of St. John’s.

Dr. Hossain is a member of the standing committees on Pavement Maintenance and Asphalt Sealants for the U.S. National Transportation Research Board and leads a Research Task Force at the Academy of Pavement Science. He is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers Bituminous Committee, the Canadian Technical Asphalt Association and the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering.

Everyone is welcome to the lecture, titled How Road Conditions in N.L. Can Be Improved, which takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. in EN-2006.

A reception will follow; free parking is available in lot 60.

The Speaking of Engineering Lecture Series is hosted by the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at Memorial University and the Professional Engineers & Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador. The purpose of the lecture series is to promote engineering in our province and to raise awareness of engineering-related issues among students, the academic community and the general public.