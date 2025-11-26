Transformative investment

Public Engagement

By Daniel Ferguson

With a major investment of $2.25 million, Cenovus Energy is set to make a profound impact on students at Memorial University.

The funding will support students and enhance programming across a range of initiatives at the St. John’s campus and the Marine Institute.

“This investment recognizes the incredible work that is already happening at Memorial, where we are training brilliant minds to solve the challenges of tomorrow,” said President Janet Morrison. “It is deeply gratifying to have the support of industry partners who understand the importance of investing in students. Cenovus recognizes that today’s students will be the drivers of tomorrow’s economic advancement, social progress and technological transformations. On behalf of Memorial University, I am honoured to share our gratitude for this gift.”

The funding will go toward four main areas including the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, the Marine Institute, the Department of Earth Sciences in the Faculty of Science, and the Limitless Leadership program offered by Student Life.

The investment will fund scholarships and expand opportunities for students to explore areas ranging from robotics to fieldwork to leadership skills.

“In the past 20 years of our operations, we’ve been proud to support Memorial University, either through its co-operative education program or through investments like this,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus president and CEO. “Memorial plays a critical role in developing the pipeline of talent needed to grow our industry in Newfoundland and Labrador, and this investment will support programs that directly benefit students across various faculties and disciplines.”

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science will receive $1.5 million for the Student Design Hub, a groundbreaking collaborative manufacturing and assembly space for students who are participating in design competitions or developing prototypes for new products.

Additionally, the faculty will receive funding for two new scholarships: the Cenovus Energy Entrance Scholarship for Women in Engineering and the Cenovus Energy Scholarship in Engineering, both valued at $5,000.

Marine Institute

The Marine Institute will receive funding to continue the Cenovus Energy Future Leaders award, along with the institute’s MATE ROV and nautical skills competitions.

The competitions provide vital hands-on experience, preparing students to lead advancements in marine industries.

The MATE ROV competition invites students to innovate with remotely operated vehicles in a marine environment, while the nautical skills competition puts students to the test navigating and troubleshooting a wide range of challenges that they will face in careers at sea in Canadian waters and around the world.

Earth Sciences

Students in the Department of Earth Sciences in the Faculty of Science will receive support from Cenovus to develop their skills in the field.

Field courses build hands-on skills, confidence and elevate student awareness and understanding of the dynamic career landscape in earth sciences.

Cenovus’s investment will offset the cost and remove financial barriers for student participation in the course, which will see them explore Newfoundland and Labrador’s remarkable geology.

Limitless Leadership

Cenovus’s investment will support the Limitless Leadership Program.

The program strives to maximize the leadership potential of outstanding women undergraduate students at Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

The innovative program is in its second year, following a successful first cohort in the 2024-25 academic year.

A donor-funded initiative, the Canadian Association for College and University Student Services honoured Limitless Leadership with its 2025 Innovation Award.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the U.S.

The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans.

Learn more about Cenovus.