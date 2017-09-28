Waste not, want not

Public Engagement

By Susan White

Enactus Memorial has won a competition focused on ending the global food waste crisis through entrepreneurial action.

The team of undergraduate students from Memorial University won the inaugural 1 Race 2 End Waste contest on the first day of competition at the 2017 Enactus World Cup, being held Sept. 26-28 in London, U.K.

“We are very excited to place first in the 1 Race 2 End Waste global competition,” said team member Andrea Peet.

“Being recognized for the impact our project is having on promoting responsible consumption and production is an honour and we’re incredibly proud of our team for all their hard work and dedication to get us to this point.”

Final round qualifiers

Enactus Memorial won the challenge with Project Sucseed, which aims to address food insecurity in remote and Northern regions through hydroponics.

The team qualified for the final round of the waste competition in advance of the world cup, where they faced the University of Ottawa, Saint Mary’s University and a team from Hawaii.

The Memorial team also placed second in the World Water Race yesterday, which challenges teams from around the world to provide solutions to the global water and sanitation crises. That contest was won by Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business of India.

The Enactus World Cup continues in London and Enactus Memorial will compete in the semi-final later today.