High-tech breakthroughs

Research

By Jeff Green

Can kelp help improve soil health and increase crop yields?

How can artificial intelligence help monitor sea ice conditions off Newfoundland and Labrador?

Those are some of the questions Memorial University researchers will try to answer using state-of-the-art technology as they tackle critical issues and find answers to big challenges facing our planet.

Through its John R. Evans Leaders Fund, the Canada Foundation for Innovation recently announced a total investment of $1,136,776 in support of six projects and the multidisciplinary teams conducting the research.

The investment supports projects involving research teams in the faculties of Science, Engineering and Applied Science, and Medicine, and the School of Science and the Environment, Grenfell Campus.

‘Ready to think big’

“Through a longstanding partnership with the Canada Foundation for Innovation and its John R. Evans Leaders Fund, we are ensuring Memorial University’s research teams have access to unique and powerful infrastructure to help find answers to research questions and train the next generation of scientists and scholars,” said Dr. Rod Russell, interim vice-president (research and innovation). “Our teams are ready to think big. Thank you to the Government of Canada for its continued support. Sincere congratulations to those receiving this pivotal support.”

Six diverse projects

The following projects have secured Canada Foundation for Innovation funding: