All about awareness

By Jeff Green

Organizers of an upcoming free family event say they want to bring awareness to health-related issues while promoting healthy living.

The Newfoundland and Labrador SUpport for People and Patient-Oriented Research and Trials Unit (NL SUPPORT), a unit within the Faculty of Medicine, is hosting its first Health for All Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event, which takes place at Lester’s Farm Chalet, 90-92 Pearltown Rd. in St. John’s, runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and is open to everyone and is free of charge.

Improving health

Kate Hogan, knowledge translation lead, NL SUPPORT, says they want to shine the spotlight on the important research taking place by Memorial and community organizations while raising awareness of health-related matters ranging from diabetes to colorectal cancer to vascular health and much more.

“All of the research we do is aimed right at improving the lives of patients,” Ms. Hogan said. “Our goal for Health for All is to take some of this research into the community. The more education and awareness we can bring to health-related issues and what we’re doing to help, the better.”

Organizers are planning hands-on activities and demonstrations as part of the festival.“The festival is going to be a fun, family-oriented event where people can learn about the vital work happening at Memorial, and by our provincial partner organizations, while having a good time,” she added.

There will be hands-on activities, demonstrations, crafts, games and live music for the kids while research teams will show mom or dad what Memorial and the partner organizations are doing to improve their health.

More information about the Health for All Festival is available on Facebook and Instagram. You can also follow the hashtag #health4all for updates.

NL SUPPORT is a public-private partnership between stakeholders with a vested interest in improving health outcomes in patients, including the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, IBM and other provincial and federal agencies.