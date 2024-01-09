 Go to page content

Applauding achievements

Submissions due Jan. 31 for pair of research honours

Research

Jan. 9, 2024

By Jeff Green

Nominations are being accepted for awards that recognize Memorial’s top researchers.

The President’s Award for Outstanding Research (PAOR) and University Research Professor (URP) have been presented since 1984.

Nominations are due Jan. 31.

Award details

The PAOR recognizes early-career faculty who have made exceptional contributions to their disciplines and have demonstrated a potential to become international research leaders. The award includes a $5,000 research grant or one-course release (three credit hour equivalent course).

URPs have acquired a designation above the rank of full professor. The title is the most prestigious award the university gives for research and/or creative activity and goes to faculty members who have demonstrated a consistently high level of scholarship in their field, including graduate student supervision and other mentoring activities, and whose research and/or creative activity is of international stature. The award carries with it a lifetime designation, an unrestricted research grant of $4,000 each year for five years and a reduced teaching schedule.

Terms of Reference and Conditions for both honours are available online.

Design featuring a trophy, star and leaves. The words "Do you know a remarkable researcher? Nominate them for a President's Award, nomination deadline Jan. 31, 2024, Outstanding Research, University Research Professor," is laid over the black background.

Jan. 31 deadline

Completed nomination packages for both awards must be submitted electronically.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these awards.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A man in his late 30s picks a button up off a desk with a button machine on it.

Jan. 10, 2024

From card catalogues to VR

The Commons celebrates 20 years of student support

Clock tower on Memorial's St. John's campus

Jan. 9, 2024

IT update — Jan. 9

Work progresses at Grenfell Campus

Someone wearing blue latex gloves injects a needle into a person's arm with their sleeves rolled up.

Jan. 9, 2024

Leadership and passion

A Q&A with the School of Pharmacy’s Alumni Achievement Award recipient

A photo of a building on Grenfell Campus. Also seen are trees with red and orange colour leaves.

Jan. 4, 2024

Work continues to prepare for the return of in-person classes at Grenfell Campus

Update - Jan. 4, 2024

Marine Institute campus

Jan. 2, 2024

IT services restored at the Marine Institute

IT security update – Jan. 2, 2024

Memorial Clock Tower

Jan. 1, 2024

Change in start of classes at Grenfell Campus

IT security update – Jan. 1, 2024