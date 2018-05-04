Research

By Jeff Green

Nominations are now being accepted for an institutional award honouring leadership in the area of research ethics.

The Marilyn Harvey Award to Recognize the Importance of Research Ethics is awarded to a student, staff or faculty member who has distinguished themselves by their actions and contributions to scholarly research and embodies Memorial’s commitment to excellence in research ethics.

Nominations are due by June 1.

The award is named in honour of Marilyn Harvey, BN, a research nurse who brought forward her concerns regarding research ethics to senior administrators at the university.

Previous recipients

The 2017 recipient is Dr. Kathleen Hodgkinson, associate professor and program co-ordinator of clinical epidemiology/genetics in the Faculty of Medicine. Her research focuses on genetics and inherited causes of sudden cardiac death, in particular arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

Other recipients of the award include Dr. Fern Brunger, professor of health ethics, Faculty of Medicine, and Dr. Larry Felt, a retired faculty member, Department of Sociology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, who passed away in 2016.

More details

More information about the award, including its terms of reference, is available online.

Nominations must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 1 to the Office of the Vice-President (Research), room A-2021.

For more information, email Ellen Steinhauer or telephone 864-2651, or email Tina Winsor or telephone 864-3104.