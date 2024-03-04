Creating momentum

Research

By Terri Coles

Plans are ramping up for Memorial University’s inaugural International Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDI-AR) Conference.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 14, at the Signal Hill Campus in St. John’s.

Conference submissions are now open for interested presenters, who can participate in person in St. John’s this spring or online.

Registration is open for in-person and virtual attendees of the conference, which is being hosted by Memorial’s Office of the Vice-Provost, EDI-AR.

Creating and maintaining momentum

The 2024 International EDI-AR Conference will bring together students, staff, researchers, faculty, community leaders and industry professionals in the fields of equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism from around the globe.

“This event is an opportunity to advance Memorial’s work and reputation in the EDI-AR space and for students, researchers, professionals and other leaders to learn from each other’s challenges and wins,” said Dr. Delores V. Mullings, Memorial’s vice-provost of equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.

The theme for the 2024 conference is Creating and Maintaining EDI-AR Momentum.

Submissions are now open for abstracts from potential presenters, who can cover a variety of topics under that banner.

“We’re looking for submissions from presenters who can share not only how to start strategies, policies and other initiatives related to equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism, but also how to sustain and grow those efforts,” said Cherry Ralhan-Khanna, conference organizer and program manager for the Office of the Vice-Provost, EDI-AR.

Successful applicants have the option to present in person at the Signal Hill Campus or online, Ms. Ralhan-Khanna says.

The hybrid format will ensure that participants and attendees from around the world can take part and access the programming.

Keynote speaker announced

The conference schedule will be announced after the conference submission period closes on March 14.

However, keynote speaker Dr. Amoaba Gooden of Kent State University is confirmed to present.

Dr. Gooden is vice-president, Division of People, Culture and Belonging, at Kent State University in Ohio.

Her work highlights and aims to broaden the narratives and cultural structures of people of African descent.

With professional experience in both Canada and the U.S., she brings a unique perspective and approach to social justice mobilization.

“I’m looking forward to being in St. John’s and talking with others at the conference about how we can move social justice work forward,” said Dr. Gooden. “I’m excited to be the first keynote speaker for this conference and to learn from the other presenters and attendees at the event.”

Submissions now open

The 2024 International EDI-AR Conference’s call for submissions is open.

Interested applicants to present at the conference can submit their abstracts online before the March 14 deadline.

Selected applicants will be contacted before the end of March.

For questions about submissions or the conference, please contact Cherry Ralhan-Khanna.