Creative showcase

Celebrating Memorial’s Research is an event that recognizes recent book publications or other creative works by the Memorial community.
The Centre for Newfoundland Studies in the Queen Elizabeth II Library hosts the annual event.
“The Centre for Newfoundland Studies is a research collection – essentially a library within a library and its mandate is to collect, preserve and make accessible the published materials relating to Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Colleen Field, head of the centre. “It also collects books authored or edited by Memorial University faculty and staff unrelated to Newfoundland and Labrador.”
The event is on Wednesday, March 20 in the Centre for Newfoundland Studies, third floor, Queen Elizabeth II Library, from 1-2:30 p.m.
A number of authors will be in attendance. Everyone welcome!
See a selection of the featured published works below.
1/ Archaeology and the Indigenous Peoples of the Maritimes
A retrospective look at the pre-contact period of the Maritimes and how pre-contact cultures changed as they encountered neighbouring Indigenous Peoples and European colonists. Author Dr. Michael Deal retired from Memorial University in 2018 after 33 years of teaching in the Departments of Anthropology and Archaeology at Memorial.
Photo: Memorial University Press
2/ Called Upstairs
A story of cultural agency and the emergence of Inuit voices across 250 years of a musical tradition. Author Tom Gordon is a former director of the School of Music and is a professor emeritus at Memorial.
Photo: McGill-Queen's University Press
3/ A Queer History of Newfoundland
Through decades of repression – both intentional and unintentional – the powerful story of 20th century queer community-building and activism in this province has remained largely ignored. Until now. Author Rhea Rollmann is program director at CHMR Radio at Memorial.
Photo: Engen Books
4/ The Discourse of Scholarly Communication
The Discourse of Scholarly Communication examines the place and purpose of modern scholarship and its dialectical relationship with the ethos of Enlightenment. Author Dr. Patrick Gamsby is cross-appointed to the Department of Sociology and as a scholarly communications librarian at Memorial.
Photo: Rowman and Littlefield
5/ The World of Sea Cucumbers
The World of Sea Cucumbers: Challenges, Advances and Innovations provides broad coverage of sea cucumber biology, ecology, fisheries, aquaculture and trade while also bringing forward novel cultural, socioeconomic and scientific topics related to commercial and non-commercial species worldwide. Edited by Annie Mercier, Jean-Francois Hamel, Andrew D. Suhrbier, and Christopher M. Pearce. Author Dr. Mercier is a faculty member in the Department of Ocean Sciences.
Photo: Academic Press
Kristine Power is a senior communications advisor with Memorial University Libraries. She can be reached at kristinep@mun.ca.