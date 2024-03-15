Creative showcase

Research

By Kristine Power

Celebrating Memorial’s Research is an event that recognizes recent book publications or other creative works by the Memorial community.

The Centre for Newfoundland Studies in the Queen Elizabeth II Library hosts the annual event.

“The Centre for Newfoundland Studies is a research collection – essentially a library within a library and its mandate is to collect, preserve and make accessible the published materials relating to Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Colleen Field, head of the centre. “It also collects books authored or edited by Memorial University faculty and staff unrelated to Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The event is on Wednesday, March 20 in the Centre for Newfoundland Studies, third floor, Queen Elizabeth II Library, from 1-2:30 p.m.

A number of authors will be in attendance. Everyone welcome!

See a selection of the featured published works below.