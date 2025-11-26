Creative spark

 Go to page content

Labrador Campus master's student channeling musical passion into musical education

Research

Nov. 26, 2025

By Courtenay Griffin

The third in a series of Q&As with members of Memorial’s research community as we celebrate Research Week, Nov. 24-28. Check out the event calendar. 

What happens when a Labrador musician and community connector turns his passion into research?

Jamie Jackman’s master’s project aims to develop a collaborative, place-based songwriting tool that any teacher, regardless of musical background, can use to help students experience the creativity and joy of making music.
Photo: Submitted

For Jamie Jackman, a graduate student in the Arctic and Subarctic Futures Program and program co-ordinator with the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems, it means reimagining how Labrador students learn and create music.

A longtime musician and songwriter, he says he was drawn to the graduate program’s focus on meaningful, community-driven work in the North and saw an opportunity to address a major gap in scholarly writing on contemporary Labrador folk music.

Watch the video below to hear from Mr. Jackman about how he hopes his work sparks future research in the field and inspires more Labradorian music scholars, how he is motivated by his children and by Labrador musicians, such as Harry Martin, and how he sees his project as the starting point of a wider journey to support the growth of music education and culture in Labrador.

Courtenay Griffin is a senior communications advisor (strategic priorities). She can be reached at cgriffin@mun.ca.

Topics

