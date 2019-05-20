Duty and responsibility

Research

By Jeff Green

A prominent engineering professor and a dedicated alumnus are among a select group who have been named fellows of the Engineering Institute of Canada for 2019.

Dr. Yuri Muzychka (B.Eng.’93), head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, and Gary Follett (B.Eng.75) were recognized for their exceptional achievements in their professions.

The Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering (CSME) nominated him for the prestigious honour.

The institute singled out Dr. Muzychka for his “significant contributions to research and teaching, and administrative leadership in mechanical engineering, particularly in the fields of heat transfer, thermodynamics and fluid mechanics.”

As co-author of more than 190 journal and conference papers, Dr. Muzychka’s contributions have enabled thermal engineers to develop more efficient designs for heat exchangers, electronics cooling and HVAC systems.

The institute says his contributions have led to a significant reduction in computational costs while improving the accuracy of heat transfer models.

Dr. Muzychka says the fellowship will bring awareness to the innovative research being led by the university.

“Receiving these types of awards bolsters Memorial’s visibility,” he told the Gazette.

“It shows the academic community that Memorial has great researchers and that great research is happening here. As we continue to grow and achieve success such as this, it also enhances our national profile and makes Memorial competitive at recruiting new faculty.”

Dedicated volunteer

Mr. Follett, a well-known engineer, business leader and volunteer, was recognized for his “exemplary achievements and contributions to Canadian welding engineering.”

“He is widely recognized as the most prominent welding engineer and welding industrial leader in Newfoundland and Labrador,” the institute said.

He was nominated by the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering.

He founded FGA Consulting Engineers and served as president until 2008, when the company joined the Acuren Group Inc.

Mr. Follett served as president of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland (APEGN, now PEGNL) from 1991-92. He has chaired both the APEGN Professional Development and Education Committee and the St. John’s Board of Trade.

He received Memorial’s J.D. Eaton Award in 2017 for his outstanding contributions to the university.

For more than four decades, he has supported Memorial, and particularly the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, where he served as chair of its advisory council. He’s currently a member of the faculty’s 50th anniversary planning committee.

“As we look to the future, engineers’ application of science is going to have to be more focused on sustainability, considering that mankind has the ability to destroy the environment in which we live,” Mr. Follett told the Gazette. “Our duty to society, and hence our responsibility, is ever greater.”

He says he’s also eager to see more females receive the recognition.

“We need to take a lesson from all of those other professions and seek out the top female minds and look for their help to accomplish our daunting responsibility to society.”

The Engineering Institute of Canada was founded in 1887 and consists of a 12 societies that are part of its federation.