Ethical excellence

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial is seeking nominations for an important institutional award celebrating ethical research leadership.

The Marilyn Harvey Award to Recognize the Importance of Research Ethics is presented annually to a student, staff or faculty member, retiree or alumni who has distinguished themselves by their actions and contributions to scholarly research and embodies Memorial’s commitment to excellence in research ethics.

These efforts may take the form of service (past or present) to ethics committees (locally, nationally or internationally), mentorship of colleagues or students on matters related to research ethics or other demonstrated contributions or achievements associated with research ethics.

The award is named in honour of Marilyn Harvey, a research nurse who brought forward her concerns regarding research ethics to senior administrators at the university.

This year, nominations are due by Monday, June 3.

Previous recipients

Dr. Kati Szego, professor, School of Music, is the most recent recipient of the award. Dr. Szego joined Memorial in 1995, establishing its program in ethnomusicology. She was a founding member of the school’s ethics review committee, which she continues to serve on today. Over the course of her career, she remains dedicated to nurturing ethical research.

Dr. Szego was presented with her award in March.

Other previous recipients of the award include Dr. Kathy Hodgkinson, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Fern Brunger, Faculty of Medicine; and Dr. Larry Felt, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Nomination information

More details about the award, including its terms of reference, is available online.

Those with any questions can email Ellen Steinhauer or call 864-2651, or email Tina Winsor or call 864-2740.

Nominations must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, to the Office of the Vice-President (Research).