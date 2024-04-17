 Go to page content

Fair and respectful

Marilyn Harvey research ethics award submissions due June 3

Research

April 17, 2024

By Jeff Green

The university community is invited to submit nominations for an award celebrating ethical research leadership.

From left: Marilyn Harvey, Dr. Kati Szego and Dr. Neil Bose during a recognition event in 2019.
From left are Marilyn Harvey, Dr. Kati Szego and Dr. Neil Bose during a recognition event in 2019.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

The Marilyn Harvey Award to Recognize the Importance of Research Ethics is presented to a student, staff or faculty member, retiree or alumni who has distinguished themselves by their actions and contributions to scholarly research and embodies the institution’s commitment to excellence in research ethics.

These efforts may take the form of service past or present to ethics committees locally, nationally or internationally, mentorship of colleagues or students on matters related to research ethics or other demonstrated contributions or achievements associated with research ethics.

The award is named in honour of Marilyn Harvey, a research nurse who brought forward her concerns regarding research ethics to senior administrators at the university.

This year’s nominations are due by Monday, June 3.

Celebrating excellence

Previous recipients of the award include Dr. Max Liboiron, Department of Geography, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Elizabeth Dicks, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Kati Szego, School of Music; Dr. Kathy Hodgkinson, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Fern Brunger, Faculty of Medicine; and Dr. Larry Felt, Department of Sociology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Nomination deadline

Nomination packages must be submitted electronically to researchawards@mun.ca on Monday, June 3, by 5 p.m.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. Internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of applications.

More details about the award, including its terms of reference, are available online.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

An aerial view of the St. John's campus, showing multiple kinds of buildings.

April 17, 2024

Budget response

Memorial responds to 2024 federal budget

Dr. Josh Lepawsky, a white man in his late 40s, stands in front of a large window while resting his elbow on a railing.

April 16, 2024

Tech’s toll

Semiconductors 'very narrow aperture' to view water conflicts, drought says geographer

Three people having a conversation on a boardroom with the middle person facing the camera

April 12, 2024

Memorial to Ireland

Applications open for Craig Dobbin Legacy Program

Dr. Hai Nguyen, a yellow man in his early 40s, is pictured in a circular photo. To the left are curved lines with various colours and patterns.

April 12, 2024

‘Rigorous, timely evidence’

Canada Research Chair in Pharmacy to continue informing policy development

A woman uses protective glasses to protect her phone while taking a photo of the eclipse.

April 11, 2024

A moment in time

Solar eclipse connected people through science

The Memorial Tower is at the centre of the scene, the QEII Library is to the left and the UC is to the right. It is a bright sunny day.

April 10, 2024

Presidential search

Update on progress April 10, 2024