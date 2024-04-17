Fair and respectful

Research

By Jeff Green

The university community is invited to submit nominations for an award celebrating ethical research leadership.

The Marilyn Harvey Award to Recognize the Importance of Research Ethics is presented to a student, staff or faculty member, retiree or alumni who has distinguished themselves by their actions and contributions to scholarly research and embodies the institution’s commitment to excellence in research ethics.

These efforts may take the form of service past or present to ethics committees locally, nationally or internationally, mentorship of colleagues or students on matters related to research ethics or other demonstrated contributions or achievements associated with research ethics.

The award is named in honour of Marilyn Harvey, a research nurse who brought forward her concerns regarding research ethics to senior administrators at the university.

This year’s nominations are due by Monday, June 3.

Celebrating excellence

Previous recipients of the award include Dr. Max Liboiron, Department of Geography, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Elizabeth Dicks, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Kati Szego, School of Music; Dr. Kathy Hodgkinson, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Fern Brunger, Faculty of Medicine; and Dr. Larry Felt, Department of Sociology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Nomination deadline

Nomination packages must be submitted electronically to researchawards@mun.ca on Monday, June 3, by 5 p.m.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. Internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of applications.

More details about the award, including its terms of reference, are available online.