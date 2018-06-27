Favourable scores

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial University improved its global score among two of the most widely observed rankings of world-wide universities.

In the 2019 QS World University Rankings, Memorial ranks in the 651-700 category among worldwide universities, improving on last year’s standing within the 701-750 category. There are about 25,000-30,000 universities in the world.

For the 2018-19 Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), Memorial places 579 in the top 1,000 universities on the globe, up from 624 the year before.

“On the global stage, Memorial is well regarded to be among the best top 1,000 universities,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“These favourable university rankings reinforce that reputation. With internationally recognized expertise in areas ranging from human genetics to ocean technology to archaeology, Memorial remains a worldwide leader for critical research, innovation and knowledge creation.”

Widely read rankings

QS World University Rankings is considered one of the world’s most viewed global evaluations of university research strength.

For its survey, universities are ranked based on six indicators, including employer and academic reputations and citations per faculty member, a measure of research impact.

CWUR, another increasingly influential survey, uses seven factors to rank universities, including quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, research output, quality publications, influence and citations.

Enhancing reputation

Dr. Bose says Memorial is examining opportunities to expand its international reputation.

Doing so, he says, will attract more highly qualified students and faculty to Memorial. In turn, this can lead to more research funding and grow the university’s global profile among key stakeholders, including the public, government, industry and community partners.

“Memorial is committed to strengthening our international status in the coming years and we are prioritizing ways to enhance our world-wide reputation and profile.”