Filling the gap

By Jeff Green

A research team led by Memorial University says Canada can play a pivotal role in addressing the global shortages for rare earth elements.

Dr. Yan Zhang, a professor in the Department of Process Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, is leading a study that’s examining the design, construction and future operation of a pilot rare earth elements processing plant in Canada.

Globally, there’s a massive demand for rare earth elements in the transition toward a low-carbon, environmentally sustainable economy.

Yet, despite Canada having some of the largest known reserves and resources in the world, there’s only one similar type of facility in the country.

Accelerated growth

According to the federal government, rare earth elements are a group of 17 elements used in everything from cellphones, rechargeable batteries and lasers to medical devices, defence applications and wind turbines.

“Our research and technology will help Canada become a leader, create jobs and find ways to reduce any environmental impacts.” — Dr. Yan Zhang

Dr. Zhang wants to find ways to help accelerate Canada’s growth in the field.

“Canada, despite being home to the most substantial reserves of rare earth elements, is presently compelled to rely on imports to satisfy its demand,” said Dr. Zhang. “The main barriers to the widespread processing of rare earth elements are laborious procedures, economic and environmental concerns, and difficulties in identifying and separating rare earth elements due to their physical and chemical similarity.”

New knowledge

Dr. Zhang was awarded more than $800,000 in funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council Alliance Grants Program for her project, Characterization and Solvent Extraction of Rare Earth Elements.

She’s partnering with industry collaborators E-Tech Resources Inc. and Torrent Capital Ltd., as part of the study.

“The project will produce newly disseminated knowledge on hydrometallurgical rare earth elements processing,” Dr. Zhang said.

She and her research team are focusing on the characterization and solvent extraction of a specific type of rare earth elements — known as magnetic rare earth elements — from ore.

“The funding will facilitate the development of efficient and precise characterization methods to determine the bulk composition of ores with varying concentrations of rare earth elements.”

Stimulating research

In her laboratory, housed in the Bruneau Centre for Innovation and Research on Memorial’s St. John’s campus, Dr. Zhang is researching separating and purifying rare earth elements from leachates.

Leachate is a liquid solution that forms when acidic or alkaline water percolates through the rare earth elements-bearing ores or solid waste.

Dr. Zhang says she is proud that Memorial University is leading research that could benefit communities and industries around the globe.

She says her project aims to fill the research gap and identify better ways to extract specific high-purity rare earth elements products.

“Currently, there are very few research investigations undertaken in Canada on the solvent extraction of individual magnetic rare earth elements,” explained Dr. Zhang. “The substantial industrial demand for magnetic rare earth elements stimulates research in this field. Our research and technology will help Canada become a leader, create jobs and find ways to reduce any environmental impacts.”

