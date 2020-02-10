 Go to page content

Finest faculty

Nominations for John Lewis Paton professorship due April 1

Research

Feb. 10, 2020

By Jeff Green

Memorial is accepting submissions for its top institutional honour.

The John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship is presented to a faculty member who embodies the university’s mission by demonstrating exceptional teaching, undertaking world-class research and sharing their knowledge and expertise nationally and internationally.

Named in honour of Memorial University College’s first president, the award comprises the lifetime designation, Distinguished University Professor, and a one-time unrestricted grant ($20,000) to support future research, teaching and/or public engagement activities at Memorial.

April 1 deadline

Nomination packages are due by end of day on Wednesday, April 1.

“As the highest honour Memorial can bestow on its faculty, the John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship recognizes those who not only excel but go above and beyond in the areas of teaching, research and public engagement,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“We welcome nominations for truly outstanding faculty whose exceptional track records enrich Memorial and our wider community.”

Previous recipients of the award include Dr. William Montevecchi, Faculty of Science; Dr. Barbara Neis, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Alex Faseruk, Faculty of Business Administration; Dr. John Brosnan, Faculty of Science; and Dr. Patrick Parfrey, Faculty of Medicine.

Further details

The terms of reference for the award and information on materials required for nomination packages are available online.

Those considering applying should contact their unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these applications.

If you have questions related to the award, you can email Ellen Steinhauer or telephone 709-864-2651 or email Tina Winsor or telephone 709-864-2740.

The John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship is presented during the President’s Award’s reception.

Jeff Green is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

