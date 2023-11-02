Flagship event

 Go to page content

Research Week 2023 taking place Nov. 20-24

Research

Nov. 2, 2023

By Jeff Green

Get ready to celebrate the innovators, artists, critical thinkers and all those who support Memorial’s leading-edge research activities.

The university’s sixth annual Research Week celebrations are less than a month away.

From Nov. 20-24, the university community is invited to learn more about Memorial’s diverse research and how that work is making a difference here at home and around the world.

“Research Week has grown to become our flagship research event,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “Join our community as we open our doors to one another and showcase the incredible research taking place at Memorial. Together we can share ideas, learn from one another and create new partnerships. I look forward to another exciting week of activities and sessions.”

Connections and collaborations

The goal of Research Week is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among our research community

Design featuring green, yellow and white colours along with the text Research Week 2023, Nov. 20-24, www.mun.ca/researchweek

Researchers, staff, students, post-doctoral fellows and community partners are invited to organize and host sessions, either individually or as a unit.

Organizers may wish to consider virtual and hybrid events to enable participation from across our campuses and regions, and even from around the world.

Submit your ideas

Those who are organizing an event should send the title of the session, date, time, virtual log-in instructions or room/building location and a short description, here no later than Monday, Nov. 6, in order to have details added to an online events calendar.

Further details about Research Week will be added, so check back for updates.

#researchweek2023

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

