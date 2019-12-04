 Go to page content

Getting creative

CFI contest looking for captivating research videos and images

Research

Dec. 4, 2019

By Jeff Green

One of Memorial’s major funders is launching the third round of its popular Twitter contest.

The Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) is now accepting submissions for its #IAmInnovation contest.

The contest closes Jan. 31, 2020.
Photo: Submitted

Undergraduates, master’s and PhD students, as well as post-doctoral fellows, can enter the contest.

Engine of change

The organization wants participants to share creative videos and photos of themselves working with CFI-funded equipment or in CFI-funded labs and facilities.

The CFI says it wants contestants to share their research, why they love it, why it matters and how the CFI has been an engine of change for them.

Entries must include a caption detailing who is in the photo or video and their CFI-funded research in action.

How to enter

Participants must tweet their photos or videos, tag @InnovationCA and include the hashtags #IAmInnovation and #Contest, or the French equivalents of #JeSuisInnovation and #Concours.

Official contest rules, as well eligibility details and more information, are available online.

A jury will pick three winners in February. Prizes will include an all-expense paid trip to Ottawa to participate in media training, meeting with decision makers to talk about their research and more.

Those interested in participating can browse 2017-18 and 2018-19 submissions online.

Promoting contest

Faculty members can also get involved in promoting the contest. Organizers are encouraging Memorial researchers who have received CFI funding to create short promotional videos and share on Twitter to encourage participation among their students.

Jeff Green is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

