Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial is renewing its Research Strategy and accepting feedback on a draft document.

The draft can be found online.

Led by the Office of the Vice-President (Research), the review comes 10 years after the release of the initial Research Strategy Framework, which set the vision, mission and guiding principles of research at the university.

“Research is a core priority for Memorial and a vital component to the critical mission of our university,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Over the past decade, Memorial has matured into a research-intensive institution to become one of Canada’s top 20 research universities. Building upon Memorial’s strategic priority of dynamic research and the key research metrics identified in Memorial’s strategic plan, a renewed Research Strategy will help sustain this momentum into the future. It will also help strengthen Memorial’s growth and evolution as a research-focused institution.”

Consultations underway

Members of the university community, including researchers, staff members, students and post-doctoral fellows and external stakeholders are invited to provide feedback on the draft document.

“I look forward to hearing about the ideas and opportunities to grow Memorial’s diverse research activities as a global university.” — Dr. Neil Bose

Feedback will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 17, via email at vprfeedback@mun.ca.

Dr. Bose is also hosting three virtual town hall-style sessions on the following dates.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1-3 p.m.



To request log-in information for a session, please email vp.research@mun.ca identifying which session you would like to attend.

“This review is a team effort,” noted Dr. Bose. “I look forward to hearing about the ideas and opportunities to grow Memorial’s diverse research activities as a global university.”

Changing environment

Since the launch of the Research Strategy Framework in 2011, there have been many changes within the post-secondary environment.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action were released in 2015; there is an increased emphasis on Indigenization, equity, diversity and inclusion and anti-racism; greater expectations for Memorial to actively participate in the economic recovery of the province; mounting pressures for a move to a carbon-neutral economy and the United Nations Development Programme Sustainable Development Goals were adopted.

Earlier this year, Memorial also released a five-year Strategic Framework for Indigenization to strengthen further the relationship between the university and the diverse Indigenous communities in the province, Canada and around the globe.

Last year, the Board of Regents approved the university’s Research Impacting Indigenous Groups Policy, which provides more effective, sensitive and appropriate approaches, including Indigenous-informed consent, for research.

“Our Research Strategy is important as it sets out the guiding principles for research at Memorial and identifies the goals and objectives necessary to build on the accomplishments since adoption of our initial Research Strategy Framework,” Dr. Bose added.

Providing feedback

The draft Research Strategy is available to the entire university community and external stakeholders for review here.

Those who cannot attend one of the town hall sessions noted above can send their feedback to vprfeedback@mun.ca by Friday, Dec. 17.