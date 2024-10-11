Graduate research continuity

Research

By Kelly Foss and Nicole Squires

Dr. Ashlyn Swift-Gallant availed of the parental leave grant program when she was expecting her first child.

What happens when a graduate student’s supervisor goes off on parental leave?

Since 2021, Memorial University’s Faculty of Science has been piloting a grant program to address that scenario.



Graduate student research is typically proposed and guided by a faculty member; as such, the research becomes part of the faculty member’s overall research program. It is also their responsibility to supervise the work.



With few exceptions, the supervisory role cannot be transferred to another faculty member, even if the supervisor takes extended leave.



While classroom teaching and service duties are covered while a faculty member is on parental leave, they often continue to supervise their graduate students.

The Faculty of Science aims to change that with the grant program, one of only a few offered at Canadian universities.

Supporting research, supporting families

The pilot program represents a step towards better support of graduate students and faculty members and will help address gender equity issues in the academic profession, says Dr. Travis Fridgen, interim dean of Science.

He also says the program will ensure graduate students have adequate supervision and allow faculty members to focus on their parental leave.



When faculty go on parental leave for longer than three months, they may apply for a grant to hire a research associate, post-doctoral fellow or a senior graduate student to take over some of the day-to-day supervisory activities in the lab so that graduate student programs are not delayed.

“This may include some overlap before and after the leave if necessary,” said Dr. Fridgen. “That way, we can ensure that we have research continuity and a high level of research productivity in the faculty and provide graduate students with continued supervision.”

Examples of the research work include designing experiments, collecting and interpreting data and disseminating the research.



The program will also provide work experience to research assistants hired to provide coverage.

“This will support our fantastic young researchers and faculty members, so they don’t feel they have to choose between an academic career and being able to care for their young families,” Dr. Fridgen said.

Making progress

Dr. Ashlyn Swift-Gallant is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology.

She says she learned about the program before her first child arrived, saying it was both “a surprise and a relief.”

“Wanting to make sure my students would be okay was my biggest concern as I began planning my leave,” she said. “You try to come up with mitigation strategies, but there are always issues that arise. Knowing someone will be there specifically for research purposes, and to help mentor students in the lab while I was away, certainly reduced my anxiety.”

Dr. Swift-Gallant says the program is “something we’ve desperately needed” and hopes every university moves towards the model.

“My students are seeing the university move forward in supporting women and I think it will certainly help keep talented women in science and in academia in general.”

Overcoming challenges

Dr. Kathryn Hargan is an assistant professor in the Department of Biology.

She started at Memorial in January 2020; her son was born in December of that year.

In addition to trying to set up a new lab, writing grants, buying equipment and taking on new students, all of which faced delays because of the pandemic, Dr. Hargan also moved her lab and group to the Core Science Facility — all while on parental leave.

She says she struggled mentally after the birth of her son and could have used more support.

However, she was able to avail of the program for the last third of her maternity leave.

“It is reassuring to know the interim dean of Science recognizes that women in science and new parents cannot be expected to run a lab and research program while taking care of a young child,” Dr. Hargan said. “This burden is too much and likely a major contributor to the “leaky pipeline” that we know exists for women in higher positions in academia.”

Hard choices

Dr. Penny Morrill is a professor in the Department of Earth Sciences.

She says she wishes the program had been available when she took maternity leave in 2010.

“While there have been many female professors in our department, and a number of them have families, I believe I may have been the first to take maternity leave,” she said. “It never even occurred to me to ask an administrator for help with my research while I was on leave. I just did what I had to, to get the job done. On reflection, you realize it didn’t have to be that way.”

To support her graduate students while on leave, instruments in her lab needed to be kept running and she wrote grants to support her students.

“If I had someone to help with all that, I would have been able to take more time to be with my son,” said Dr. Morrill. “Ultimately, my husband and I decided we would not have another child. It was just too hard.”

She says she is “so happy” the program is in place at the Faculty of Science.

“It is important to support young faculty members and give them the tools they need so they can succeed and get to their ultimate potential.”

Grant application process

Faculty members can direct questions, or submit an application document to the Dean of Science office.

Applications should include the timing and duration of their parental leave, degree program of the graduate student(s), supervisory committee member names and positions, starting date, anticipated end date and tasks to be performed before completion for each graduate student.